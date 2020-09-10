Trump Committed Adultery, Then Abandoned His Family For His Mistress

Donald Trump has 5 children with 3 different women.

Trump was committing adultery while married to his wife Ivana. He abandoned his family, Ivana and their 3 children, to live in sin with his mistress. Trump faux "married" his mistress, and they had a daughter through their fornicating. Trump is now living with his newer mistress Melania, at the White House, they have a son by their fornication.

-

Biden and Trump, neither are repentant, neither are trustworthy, both are against Christ and His Church.

The lesser of two evils, is still evil and against Christ the King.