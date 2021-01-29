The outcasts are in ~ Fr. Linus Clovis. Homily of Fr. Linus Clovis - The Gospel According to St Matthew 8 1-13 Jesus Cleanses a Leper 8 When he came down from the mountain, great crowds followed … More

The outcasts are in ~ Fr. Linus Clovis.Homily of Fr. Linus ClovisThe Gospel According to St Matthew 8 1-13Jesus Cleanses a Leper8 When he came down from the mountain, great crowds followed him; 2 and behold, a leper came to him and knelt before him, saying, “Lord, if you will, you can make me clean.” 3 And he stretched out his hand and touched him, saying, “I will; be clean.” And immediately his leprosy was cleansed. 4 And Jesus said to him, “See that you say nothing to any one; but go, show yourself to the priest, and offer the gift that Moses commanded, for a proof to the people.”[a]Jesus Heals a Centurion’s Servant5 As he entered Caper′na-um, a centurion came forward to him, beseeching him 6 and saying, “Lord, my servant is lying paralyzed at home, in terrible distress.” 7 And he said to him, “I will come and heal him.” 8 But the centurion answered him, “Lord, I am not worthy to have you come under my roof; but only say the word, and my servant will be healed. 9 For I am a man under authority, with soldiers under me; and I say to one, ‘Go,’ and he goes, and to another, ‘Come,’ and he comes, and to my slave, ‘Do this,’ and he does it.” 10 When Jesus heard him, he marveled, and said to those who followed him, “Truly, I say to you, not even[b] in Israel have I found such faith. 11 I tell you, many will come from east and west and sit at table with Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob in the kingdom of heaven, 12 while the sons of the kingdom will be thrown into the outer darkness; there men will weep and gnash their teeth.” 13 And to the centurion Jesus said, “Go; be it done for you as you have believed.” And the servant was healed at that very moment.--Intro/Outro Audio from:Jeffrey Ostrowski - “Ave Maria” (Tomás Luis de Victoria)