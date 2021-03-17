 Gloria.tv's Secret Lenten Message: Forget About the Many
RELIGION: Pope Pius XI dies (1939) BRITISH PARAMOUNT NEWSREEL (REUTERS) To license this film, visit britishpathe.com/…79A-RELIGION-POPE-PIUS-XI-DIES An obituary of Pope Pius XI. Full Descrip…More
RELIGION: Pope Pius XI dies (1939)

BRITISH PARAMOUNT NEWSREEL (REUTERS)

An obituary of Pope Pius XI.

Full Description:

SLATE INFORMATION: His Holiness Passes Away

ITALY: Rome:
EXT
General top view Vatican City ... IN ROLL 1686

Pope Pius XI ... IN ROLL 1686

Crowds & procession ... IN ROLL 2550

Vatican Guards ... IN ROLL 1952

Pope on Litter ... IN ROLL 1952

Pope & Benito Mussolini signing Treaty.

Treaty.. showing signatures ... IN ROLL

Vatican Wireless Station ... IN ROLL 1705

Pope talks in Italian ...(not heard)

White cross ... IN ROLL 2966

Crowd ... IN ROLL 1970

People kneeling ... IN ROLL 1161

Girl crosses herself ... IN ROLL 4451

Pope carried on litter ... IN ROLL 2550

Religion and Superstition; Pope Pius XI (1922-39), Italy; Vatican; Tributes; Personalities - Religious
Background: An obituary of Pope Pius XI.

FILM ID: VLVA1FTJNXZP5J1SNKGNWGO3UM79A
Archive: Reuters
Archive managed by: British Pathé
