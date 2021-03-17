Clicks3
RELIGION: Pope Pius XI dies (1939) BRITISH PARAMOUNT NEWSREEL (REUTERS) To license this film, visit britishpathe.com/…79A-RELIGION-POPE-PIUS-XI-DIES An obituary of Pope Pius XI. Full Descrip…More
RELIGION: Pope Pius XI dies (1939)
BRITISH PARAMOUNT NEWSREEL (REUTERS)
To license this film, visit britishpathe.com/…79A-RELIGION-POPE-PIUS-XI-DIES
An obituary of Pope Pius XI.
Full Description:
SLATE INFORMATION: His Holiness Passes Away
ITALY: Rome:
EXT
General top view Vatican City ... IN ROLL 1686
Pope Pius XI ... IN ROLL 1686
Crowds & procession ... IN ROLL 2550
Vatican Guards ... IN ROLL 1952
Pope on Litter ... IN ROLL 1952
Pope & Benito Mussolini signing Treaty.
Treaty.. showing signatures ... IN ROLL
Vatican Wireless Station ... IN ROLL 1705
Pope talks in Italian ...(not heard)
White cross ... IN ROLL 2966
Crowd ... IN ROLL 1970
People kneeling ... IN ROLL 1161
Girl crosses herself ... IN ROLL 4451
Pope carried on litter ... IN ROLL 2550
Religion and Superstition; Pope Pius XI (1922-39), Italy; Vatican; Tributes; Personalities - Religious
Background: An obituary of Pope Pius XI.
FILM ID: VLVA1FTJNXZP5J1SNKGNWGO3UM79A
To license this film, visit britishpathe.com/…79A-RELIGION-POPE-PIUS-XI-DIES
Archive: Reuters
Archive managed by: British Pathé
BRITISH PARAMOUNT NEWSREEL (REUTERS)
To license this film, visit britishpathe.com/…79A-RELIGION-POPE-PIUS-XI-DIES
An obituary of Pope Pius XI.
Full Description:
SLATE INFORMATION: His Holiness Passes Away
ITALY: Rome:
EXT
General top view Vatican City ... IN ROLL 1686
Pope Pius XI ... IN ROLL 1686
Crowds & procession ... IN ROLL 2550
Vatican Guards ... IN ROLL 1952
Pope on Litter ... IN ROLL 1952
Pope & Benito Mussolini signing Treaty.
Treaty.. showing signatures ... IN ROLL
Vatican Wireless Station ... IN ROLL 1705
Pope talks in Italian ...(not heard)
White cross ... IN ROLL 2966
Crowd ... IN ROLL 1970
People kneeling ... IN ROLL 1161
Girl crosses herself ... IN ROLL 4451
Pope carried on litter ... IN ROLL 2550
Religion and Superstition; Pope Pius XI (1922-39), Italy; Vatican; Tributes; Personalities - Religious
Background: An obituary of Pope Pius XI.
FILM ID: VLVA1FTJNXZP5J1SNKGNWGO3UM79A
To license this film, visit britishpathe.com/…79A-RELIGION-POPE-PIUS-XI-DIES
Archive: Reuters
Archive managed by: British Pathé