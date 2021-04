Ignore corrupt doctors & scientists. Without any doubt, Flu was rebranded as Covid.

Influenza cases in the USA, 2016-2021



2016-2017: 29 million

2017-2018: 45 million

2018-2019: 36 million

2019-2020: 38 million

2020-2021: 0.0015 million



Covid cases in the USA, 2020-2021



2020-2021: 32 million



- Vox Popoli