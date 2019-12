"As a Catholic, I resent you using the word 'hate' in a sentence that addresses me. I don't hate anyone." -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she "pray[s] for the President all the time" during a … More

"As a Catholic, I resent you using the word 'hate' in a sentence that addresses me. I don't hate anyone." -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she "pray[s] for the President all the time" during a press conference.