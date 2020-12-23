Covid-19: Apostolic Vicar of Constantinople Dies

Mexico born Bishop Rubén Tierrablanca González, 68, a Franciscan friar who was the Apostolic Vicar of Constantinople and President oft he Turkish Bishops’ Conference has died.Tierrablanca had been admitted to the Koç University Hospital, Istanbul, in early December with Covid-19 and died after three weeks in drug-induced coma where he was intubated.Tierrablanca promoted mass-immigration, suggesting that a "Christian vision oft he world" doesn't allow that there are borders because "all mankind belongs to a common house."