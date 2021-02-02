Executive Director of Human Coalition Action Discusses Biden's Actions to Fight Systemic Racism U.S. bishops are praising the Biden administration for its "actions to promote racial equity" in housin… More





U.S. bishops are praising the Biden administration for its "actions to promote racial equity" in housing and "criminal justice reform". Executive director of Human Coalition Action and chairman of the Frederick Douglass Foundation, Reverend Dean Nelson, joins to talk more about the significance of these executive actions. Reverend Nelson shares his assessment of what he's seen so far and its potential impact on systemic racism in the U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris made history as not only the first woman, but also the first Black person and first South Asian person to hold that office. Lloyd Austin also became the first Black Secretary of Defense. The executive director of the Human Coalition Action discusses the significance of this, in particular how it pertains to helping to break down barriers in other parts of society. He also shares his reaction to the pro-abortion actions the administration has taken so far and tells us what he would like to see. With so much division in the country, the reverend gives his insight into what President Biden needs to do to foster his calls for uniting the nation.