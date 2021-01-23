Those who follow me will will never get bored… Those who follow me will will never get bored… Gospel of Sunday January 24 2021 III of ordinary time Dear brothers and sisters, Jesus inviting us to … More

Gospel of Sunday January 24 2021 III of ordinary time



Dear brothers and sisters, Jesus inviting us to follow him invites us to let ourselves be guided by his Spirit who first of all frees us progressively from the "boring prison" of our selfishness; breaks the chains of "addictions" that make us slaves of things that pass; opens our eyes to the diabolical illusion of getting everything “right here and right now". An illusion that tires, ages and "exhausts" our hearts and minds, and at the same time, silencing "the inner ghosts that extinguish hope", (Pope Francis) " He speaks to our hearts, opens for us boundless horizons of light, makes of the whole world our friend ”(Mother Liliana of Paradise).