Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint John 2,13-25. Since the Passover of the Jews was near, Jesus went up to Jerusalem. He found in the temple area those who sold oxen, sheep, and doves, … More

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint John 2,13-25.

Since the Passover of the Jews was near, Jesus went up to Jerusalem.

He found in the temple area those who sold oxen, sheep, and doves, as well as the money-changers seated there.

He made a whip out of cords and drove them all out of the temple area, with the sheep and oxen, and spilled the coins of the money-changers and overturned their tables,

and to those who sold doves he said, "Take these out of here, and stop making my Father's house a marketplace."

His disciples recalled the words of scripture, "Zeal for your house will consume me."

At this the Jews answered and said to him, "What sign can you show us for doing this?"

Jesus answered and said to them, "Destroy this temple and in three days I will raise it up."

The Jews said, "This temple has been under construction for forty-six years, and you will raise it up in three days?"

But he was speaking about the temple of his body.

Therefore, when he was raised from the dead, his disciples remembered that he had said this, and they came to believe the scripture and the word Jesus had spoken.

While he was in Jerusalem for the feast of Passover, many began to believe in his name when they saw the signs he was doing.

But Jesus would not trust himself to them because he knew them all,

and did not need anyone to testify about human nature. He himself understood it well.

Copyright © Confraternity of Christian Doctrine, USCCB

Saint Augustine (354-430)

Bishop of Hippo (North Africa) and Doctor of the Church

Sermon 163, 5

"Destroy this temple and in three days I will raise it up."

We are still God's workmen who are building the temple of God. This temple's dedication has already taken place in its Head in that the Lord has risen from the dead after his victory over death and having destroyed in himself what was mortal, he has ascended to heaven (…) But now we are building this temple through faith so that its dedication may also be made at the final resurrection. That is why (…) one of the Psalms has the title: “When the Temple was rebuilt after the captivity” (95[96]:1 Vg.). Call to mind our own former captivity when the devil held the whole world in his power, like a flock of the unfaithful. It was due to this captivity that our Redeemer came. He shed his blood for our ransoming and, by the blood he poured out, he cancelled the debt that was holding us captive (Col 2:14) (…) Sold beforehand to sin, we have now been set free by grace.

Following this captivity the temple is now being built and, to raise it up, the Good News proclaimed. That is why this Psalm begins as follows: “Sing to the Lord a new song” And, lest you think this temple is being constructed in some insignificant corner, as the heretics who separate themselves from the Church build it, pay attention to what follows: “Sing to the Lord, all you lands” (…)

“Sing to the Lord a new song; sing to the Lord, all you lands.” Sing and clap your hands! Sing and “bless the name of the Lord” (v. 2). Proclaim the day born of the day of salvation, the day born of the day of Christ. For who is the salvation of God if not his Christ? This is the salvation we pray for in the Psalm: “Show us, Lord, your mercy and give us your saving help.” Just men of old longed for this salvation, those of whom the Lord said to his disciples: “Many desired to see what you see, but did not see it” (Lk 10:24) (…) “Sing to the lord a new song; sing to the Lord” See the fervor of the builders! “Sing to the Lord and bless his name.” Proclaim the Good News! What good news is that? Day is born from day (…); Light from Light; the Son from the Father, the saving power of God! This is how the temple is built after the captivity.