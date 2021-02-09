232. A gift from God

Solomon’s wisdom is a gift from God. God gives him his presence, what he needs most, a wise and intelligent, understanding heart.God also always grants us his graces and a wise and intelligent heart, but he wants us to ask him as Solomon, just so we can be more aware of it.Let’s ask God for what’s best. In any case, he cannot offer us something that isn’t good, that isn’t wise, that isn’t Love. It isn’t to please God that we must ask him, but it’s to allow us a holy experience through a personal approach.We have the desire to remain in God. In short, God already gives what’s necessary, but asking him unites us to his will. Without asking him, we don’t become aware of his Love for us.On earth, as humans, we move forward when we want something. We should do this regularly with God, in order to keep us in accordance with what he proposes to us.Solomon leads us to a good exercise to achieve. Who would’ve believed that someone who lived nearly three thousand years ago would be the one who would give us the idea to ask what is best from God!When we get closer to the will of God, everything improves. The weight of past resentments, tomorrow’s anxiety, the fear of the future are letting go of our lives. Adjusting to God’s will allows light to enter, joy to settle in, and peace to become a constant experience.King Solomon is at a moment in his life where he understands the need to become more of God’s friend. He wants to live right and in the truth. He fears God, but as a child who wants to do better, since he knows he is Loved. Solomon lives in the grace of God.On the other hand, if a person is looking for glory and popularity, it will most likely come to him, but it will not be a gift of God, rather a departure from God, by human pride. While not seeking the good, the beautiful, the real and the truth, people get trapped in evil.Book: Joy in heaven!Normand Thomas