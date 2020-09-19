The Seventh Trumpet

The Seventh Trumpet

15 Then the seventh angel blew his trumpet, and there were loud voices in heaven, saying, “The kingdom of the world has become the kingdom of our Lord and of his Christ, and he shall reign for ever and ever.” 16 And the twenty-four elders who sit on their thrones before God fell on their faces and worshiped God, 17 saying,



“We give thanks to thee, Lord God Almighty, who art and who wast,

that thou hast taken thy great power and begun to reign.

18 The nations raged, but thy wrath came,

and the time for the dead to be judged,

for rewarding thy servants, the prophets and saints,

and those who fear thy name, both small and great,

and for destroying the destroyers of the earth.”

19 Then God’s temple in heaven was opened, and the ark of his covenant was seen within his temple; and there were flashes of lightning, loud noises, peals of thunder, an earthquake, and heavy hail.