Students at the University of Mary in Bismarck, N.D., craft these specialty pysanky Slavic Easter eggs in a course at the Catholic college designed to teach them about the Ukrainian folk art and the … More

Students at the University of Mary in Bismarck, N.D., craft these specialty pysanky Slavic Easter eggs in a course at the Catholic college designed to teach them about the Ukrainian folk art and the symbolism of the passion of Christ. CNS