The Era of Peace Thus far, among the signs given by Our Lord and the Church heralding theapproach of the close of this Age as we know it, we have considered “Apostasy”, “Globally Applied Pressures … More

The Era of PeaceThus far, among the signs given by Our Lord and the Church heralding theapproach of the close of this Age as we know it, we have considered “Apostasy”, “Globally Applied Pressures to Conform to an Anti-God Agenda”, “False Prophetsand theFalse Prophet”,and“Global Persecution of the Church”. We saw that, taken together, these signs can be expected toculminatein an all-out war between Christ and Satanwhich willresult in Satan’s defeat and subsequent confinement and in the dawn of a New Era within human historywhich will see the Triumph of the Immaculate Heart of Mary and a Period of Peace for mankind.