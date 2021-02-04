USCIRF Commissioner Speaks Out About Minorities in Myanmar Following Military Coup The United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) is concerned about the potential for … More





The United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) is concerned about the potential for further violence against religious communities following the military coup in Myanmar. The coup has heightened concerns about the safety of the country's remaining Rohingya Muslims and other religious communities, now that the military is in control. Commissioner with the USCIRF, Nadine Maenza, joins to discuss the current situation in Myanmar. She tells us about the Rohingya people in the country and why they have been persecuted. In the past, they have been targeted by Myanmar's military, Maenza shares some of the atrocities the military has been accused of and what has been done about it. The commissioner explains what her concerns are for the minority groups that are left in the country and what the conditions were like for these groups before the coup. With President Joe Biden condemning the military takeover and threatening to re-impose sanctions, Maenza gives her insight on what she thinks of his strategy and what actions she would like to see taken.