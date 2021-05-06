Bishop DiMarzio and Local Clergy Condemn Vandalism of Brooklyn Statue of Slain Polish Priest, Martyr currentsnews A statue of Father Jerzy Popiełuszko was recently vandalized. Father Popiełuszko is … More

A statue of Father Jerzy Popiełuszko was recently vandalized. Father Popiełuszko is a Polish martyr and is on the path to sainthood. The NYPD Hate Crimes unit is investigating. Currents News spoke with both Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio of the Diocese of Brooklyn and Father Marek Sobczak who is the pastor of St Stanislaus Kostka Church in Greenpoint.