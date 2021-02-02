Presentation (Louvre) "Almighty ever-living God, we humbly implore your majesty that, just as your Only Begotten Son was presented on this day in the Temple in the substance of our flesh, so, by … More

Presentation (Louvre)



"Almighty ever-living God, we humbly implore your majesty that, just as your Only Begotten Son was presented on this day in the Temple in the substance of our flesh, so, by your grace, we may be presented to you with minds made pure. Through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son, who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit, one God, for ever and ever." – Collect for the feast of the Presentation of the Lord (2 Feb). Medieval painting from the Louvre Museum, Paris.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr