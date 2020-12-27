Recitation of Angelus with Pope Francis | 27 December 2020 | Vatican. Recitation of the Angelus Prayer with Pope Francis from the Vatican. Watch Daily Mass on Shalom World and receive the abundant … More





Recitation of the Angelus Prayer with Pope Francis from the Vatican. Watch Daily Mass on Shalom World and receive the abundant grace of God. Shalom World TV will be airing all Papal events Live on this YouTube channel.



Kindly subscribe to this official Shalom World YouTube to receive all Papal Live event notifications from the Vatican.



Support us: Recitation of Angelus with Pope Francis | 27 December 2020 | Vatican.Recitation of the Angelus Prayer with Pope Francis from the Vatican. Watch Daily Mass on Shalom World and receive the abundant grace of God. Shalom World TV will be airing all Papal events Live on this YouTube channel.Kindly subscribe to this official Shalom World YouTube to receive all Papal Live event notifications from the Vatican.Support us: shalomworld.org/give