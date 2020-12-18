Real Sisters Built Real Monastery

The 23 contemplative Cistercian Nuns of Valley of Our Lady Monastery in Prairie du Sac, Wisconsin, are fundraising to build a 5,000 square-meters monastery for $18 million (below).They are trying to raise $1 million before April 2021. If they achieve this goal, an anonymous donor will match it.The growing community lives cloistered. The nuns wear the habit of their origins but follow the New Rite. They run a host bakery.The monastery was founded in 1957 by six nuns from Frauenthal, Switzerland, which is only a few kilometres away from the head-quarters of the Priestly Society of Saint Pius X. The founding sisters started in a governor’s summer house which is unfit for monastic live.