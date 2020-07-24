Os Três Pastorinhos

"Come back, disloyal children – it is the Lord who speaks – for I alone am your Master. I will take one from a town, two from a clan, and bring you to Zion. I will give you shepherds after my own … More

"Come back, disloyal children – it is the Lord who speaks – for I alone am your Master. I will take one from a town, two from a clan, and bring you to Zion. I will give you shepherds after my own heart, and these shall feed you on knowledge and discretion. And when you have increased and become many in the land, then – it is the Lord who speaks – no one will ever say again: Where is the ark of the covenant of the Lord? There will be no thought of it, no memory of it, no regret for it, no making of another. When that time comes, Jerusalem shall be called: The Throne of the Lord; all the nations will gather there in the name of the Lord and will no longer follow the dictates of their own stubborn hearts." – Jeremiah 3:14-17, which is today's first reading at Mass. The Lord's promise to give us shepherds after his own heart reminded me of the three shepherd children of Fatima who were entrusted with heavenly wisdom, and told to lead souls back to Christ through Mary. These statues stand in the main roundabout leading to Fatima.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr