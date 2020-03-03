Home
AlexBKaiser
41 minutes ago
Her (interviewer): So is this whole pandemic serious?
Him: Yes, we're definitely all gonna die.
elbow
18 minutes ago
It's a pity when someone dies a heretic&schismatic.
