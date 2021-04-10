April 11 The Second Reading breski1 First Letter of John 5,1-6. Beloved: Everyone who believes that Jesus is the Christ is begotten by God, and everyone who loves the father loves (also) the one … More

April 11 The Second Reading breski1



First Letter of John 5,1-6.

Beloved: Everyone who believes that Jesus is the Christ is begotten by God, and everyone who loves the father loves (also) the one begotten by him.

In this way we know that we love the children of God when we love God and obey his commandments.

For the love of God is this, that we keep his commandments. And his commandments are not burdensome,

for whoever is begotten by God conquers the world. And the victory that conquers the world is our faith.

Who (indeed) is the victor over the world but the one who believes that Jesus is the Son of God?

This is the one who came through water and blood, Jesus Christ, not by water alone, but by water and blood. The Spirit is the one that testifies, and the Spirit is truth.