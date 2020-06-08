Echternach - Springprozession | Procession Dansante | Hopping Procession 2020

Due to COVID-19 the Echternach Hopping Procession 2020 will be unfortunately cancelled and the citizens of Echternach and the many pilgrims will have a strange feeling. We will all think of the … More

Due to COVID-19 the Echternach Hopping Procession 2020 will be unfortunately cancelled and the citizens of Echternach and the many pilgrims will have a strange feeling. We will all think of the Hopping Procession with a lot of nostalgia and we are already looking forward to a joint procession in 2021. Press Release: web.cathol.lu/…/pressemitteilun… Save the Date: June 2, 2020, RTL Zwee 20:00-20:30 Magno Tripudio by Georges Fautsch: A documentary from the year 2009 Film Premiere 20:30-21:10 D’Iechternacher Sprangprëssioun