This man was dirty, smelled badly and in old clothes, however he said, “Father I just want a hug and a prayer and the Priest hugged him with the Blessed Sacrament on his hand, and after that he started to cry.We are often like this homeless person, because of our sins we are dirty, and we smell bad, but Jesus still embraces us. “In failing to confess, Lord, I would only hide You from myself, not myself from You." - Saint Augustine