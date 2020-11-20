Saint Edmund of East Anglia "Eternal God, whose servant Edmund kept faith to the end, both with you and with his people, and glorified you by his death: grant us such steadfastness of faith that, … More

Saint Edmund of East Anglia



"Eternal God, whose servant Edmund kept faith to the end, both with you and with his people, and glorified you by his death: grant us such steadfastness of faith that, with the noble army of martyrs, we may come to enjoy the fullness of the resurrection life; through Jesus Christ your Son our Lord." – Collect for the feast of St Edmund, king and martyr. Today, 20 November, is his feast day. He was martyred by the Vikings in 869. Stained glass from St Mary's church in Bury St Edmunds.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr