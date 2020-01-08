Abu Dhabi Promoters Meets with Dictator

The inter-religious committee that is promoting Francis’ Abu Dhabi document has met for the fifth time on Epiphany in the United Arab Emirates, L’Osservatore Romano reported.
The committee is chaired by the anti-Catholic Cardinal Miguel Angel Ayuso Guixot, the president of the Pontifical Council for Inter-religious Dialogue. Evidently in order to impress the Moslems, he even wore a scarlet cassock which has largely fallen out of use in the Francis Church.
At the end of the meeting, the members were received by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Supreme Deputy Commander of the Armed Forces.
Abu Dhabi is a dictatorship and private property of the Al Nahyan family.
Although Al Nahyan allegedly supports the Abu Dhabi document that God “wills” right and wrong religions alike, Christian evangelization is considered a crime in Abu Dhabi.
