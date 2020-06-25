St John the Baptist as a Child

"Grant, we pray, almighty God, that your family may walk in the way of salvation and, attentive to what Saint John the Precursor urged, may come safely to the One he foretold, our Lord Jesus Christ. … More

"Grant, we pray, almighty God, that your family may walk in the way of salvation and, attentive to what Saint John the Precursor urged, may come safely to the One he foretold, our Lord Jesus Christ. Who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit, one God, for ever and ever." – Collect for the feast of the Nativity of St John the Baptist. (24 June) Carved roundel from the predella of the altar in the parish church of St John the Baptist in Bartes, near Lourdes.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr