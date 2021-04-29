Clicks3.3K
"El Día Del Niño" - el 30 de abril
by irapuato 30.04.2012
by irapuato 30.04.2012 Gracias a MsPandeVida que me recordó esta fecha...
Children's Day is celebrated on various days in many places around the world, in particular to honor children. Major global variants include a Universal Children's Day on November 20, by United Nations recommendation.[1] Children's Day is often celebrated on other days as well.
Children's Day is celebrated on various days in many places around the world, in particular to honor children. Major global variants include a Universal Children's Day on November 20, by United Nations recommendation.[1] Children's Day is often celebrated on other days as well.
Observance around the world
en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php
Albania
In Albania, Children's Day is celebrated on June 1. On Children's day, Albanians give children presents, have parades, and hold ceremonies.
Angola
In Angola, International Children's Day (Dia Internacional da Criança) is celebrated on June 3 and is a national holiday.
Argentina
In Argentina, Children's Day is celebrated on the second Sunday in August and it's known as Día del Niño.[4] Until the 1990s, the celebration was on the first Sunday of August. Because in some years most employees were not paid by the first Sunday, the celebration was changed to the second Sunday in August.
Armenia
In Armenia, the Children's Day is celebrated on 1 June. The tradition to celebrate the Children's Day on 1 June was inherited from the times of the Soviet Union. Usually on this day a lot of entertainment activities are organized for and with children across the country. Children's Day also presents good opportunity for organizations such as UNICEF to advocate for children's rights in different platforms and fora. The celebrations of Children's Day also continue beyond June 1 and numerous NGOs organize various events, including fundraising with participation of renowned singers, movie stars, governmental and public persons as well as top-ranking officials.
Australia
Children's Day Australia is the second Sunday in July. Children's Day Australia is a registered trademark.[5]
In Australia, Universal Children's Day is always on the fourth Wednesday of October. Universal Children's Day calls society to a greater response to the plight of many millions of children around the world who are denied the basic necessities of a happy childhood and the education to develop their capacities. It also calls on Australians to consider those conditions in society which affect the lives and future of our own children.[6]
Children's Week includes Universal Children's Day. Children's Week celebrates the right of children to enjoy childhood. Thousands of children across Australia are involved in activities organised by schools, childcare centres, play groups, libraries, cultural and community groups. Children's Week is great opportunity for children to be able to display their talents, skills and achievements and simply celebrate the earlier years of childhood. Events and activities focus on language and literacy, health, sport and recreation, the arts and science, as well as children's cultural, social and emotional needs.[7]
Azerbaijan
In Azerbaijan, Children's Day has been celebrated on June 1 since the times of Soviet union.
Bangladesh
In Bangladesh, Children's Day is celebrated on March 17. It is the birthday of the father of the nation, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman (1920-1975). This day is a national holiday.
Bolivia
In Bolivia, Children's Day (Día del Niño) is celebrated on April 12.
Brazil
In Brazil, Children's Day is celebrated on October 12, coinciding with Our Lady of Aparecida's day, the country's Patron Saint, which is holiday.
Bulgaria
In Bulgaria, children's day is celebrated on 1 June.[8] Traditionally kids receive very special attention from their family, including Birthday-like presents. All drivers are expected to drive with their lights on all day long to demonstrate extra vigilance over children's safety.
Canada
Canada's "National Child Day" is held on November 20 each year. National Child Day has been celebrated across Canada since 1993 to commemorate the United Nations' adoption of two documents centered on children's rights: the United Nations Declaration of the Rights of the Child on November 20, 1959, and the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child on November 20, 1989.
Central Africa
In Congo, Congo DR, Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Chad, Central African Republic, Children's Day is celebrated on December 25 to honour all the children there.
Chile
In Chile, Children's Day is officially recognised, and assigned to the first Wednesday of October. However, it's observed on the second Sunday of August.[9] It retains none of the international flavor as a day to recognize the needs of or rights of children, but is observed merely as a commercial holiday dedicated to buying toys for children.
China
Children's Day (PRC)
Traditional Chinese
六一國際兒童節
Simplified Chinese
六一国际儿童节
[show]Transcriptions
Mandarin
- Hanyu Pinyin
liù yī Guójì Értóng Jié
- Wade–Giles
Liu-i kuo-Chir erh-T'ung chieh
Cantonese (Yue)
- Jyutping
luk6 jat1 gwok3 zai3 jan4 tung4 zit3
- Yale Romanization
lyou4 yi4 gwo2 jir er2 tung2 jye2
In the People's Republic of China, Children's Day is celebrated on June 1 and is formally known as "the June 1 International Children's Day" (Simplified Chinese: 六一国际儿童节; pinyin: liù yī guó jì ér tóng jié). When the People's Republic of China was first established in 1949, the State Council (Cabinet) designated a half-day holiday for all primary schools on June 1. This was later made into a full day's break in 1956 with The Announcement by the State Council to make June 1 Children's Day a One-Day Holiday. Schools usually hold activities such as camping trips or free movies on Children's Day to allow students to have fun, and children of civil servants might also receive small gifts from the government. Entrance ceremonies of the Young Pioneers of China are usually held on June 1 as well.
Colombia
In Colombia, Children's Day is celebrated in the second to last weekend of April .
Costa Rica
In Costa Rica, Children's Day is celebrated on September 9.
Cuba
In Cuba, Children's Day is celebrated on the third Sunday of July.
Czech Republic
In Czech Republic, Children's Day is celebrated on June 1.
Ecuador
In Ecuador, Children's Day (Día Del Niño) is celebrated on June 1; kids up to 12 years old receive presents from their parents, and schools let them have a special celebration.
Egypt
In Egypt, Children's Day is celebrated every November 20 with festivals and games for children.
El Salvador
In El Salvador, Children's Day is celebrated on October 1. Parents play with their children on this day.
Finland
In Finland, Children's Day is known as Day of children's rights and is celebrated on 20 November and it's the same in the UK.
Former and current Communist and Socialist countries
In Russia, as well as other former Soviet Union states, including Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Estonia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, other former or current communist states, Albania, Angola, Benin, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Cambodia, Croatia, Cuba, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ethiopia, Eritrea, East Germany, Kosovo, Laos, Republic of Macedonia, Mongolia, Montenegro, Mozambique, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Slovenia, Tanzania and Yemen, Children's Day is celebrated on June 1.
This list includes 25 countries which regained independence from USSR, seceded from Yugoslavia Federation, as well as Czechoslovakia and Ethiopia after their respective splits.
Germany
Burning of "dirt and trash literature" at the 18th Elementary school in Berlin-Pankow (Buchholz), on the evening of International Children's Day, June 1st, 1955
In Germany, during the Cold War, Children's Day (Kindertag) was handled quite differently in West Germany and East Germany. While East Germany (GDR) celebrated International Children's Day (Internationaler Kindertag) on June 1, West Germany (FRG) celebrated Universal Children's Day (Weltkindertag) on September 20.
The customs of Children's Day were also significantly different in West and East Germany. In East Germany, the holiday was introduced in 1950, and was from then held on a yearly basis for the children. On this day of the year, children would typically be congratulated and would receive presents from their parents and did special activities in school, such as field trips and the like.
In West Germany, Children's Day Universal Children's Day laid his momentum not on games and presents, but more on political efforts to strengthen children's rights. See Jugendamt.
After the reunification of East and West Germany occurred in 1990, Universal Children's Day has become official for whole Germany. This, however, was not accepted by large parts of the East German population. Most parents still celebrate Children's Day on the former date of June 1, and public events pertaining to Children's Day take place on September 20.
Guatemala
In Guatemala, Children's Day is celebrated on October 1.
Honduras
In Honduras, Children's Day is celebrated on September 10.
Hong Kong SAR, China
Children's Day (兒童節), is celebrated on fourth of April before having been established in 1931 at the same time as the Republic of China.
Hungary
In 1931, Hungary started Children's Day although then it was called Children's Week, but since 1950 it has only been a day, the last Sunday in May.
Haiti
In Haiti, Children's Day is celebrated on April 8. It took the place with Universal Children's Day on December 1.
Indonesia
In Indonesia, Children's Day is celebrated on July 23.
India
Nehru distributes sweets among children at Nongpoh, Meghalaya
In India, the Children's Day is celebrated on 14 November, the birthday of the country's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. Nehru, who was fondly called Chacha Nehru (Uncle Nehru) by the kids, emphasized the importance of giving love and affection to children, who he saw as the bright future of India.
Many functions are organized in schools, offices and other organizations. Most schools hold cultural performances on this day, run by the children themselves. Teachers also get involved, and may perform songs and dances for their students. The State and the Central governments also make it a point to showcase Children's films as part of Film festivals organized in many parts of the country on this date. All over the country, various cultural, social, institutions conduct competitions for children. Children's Day is seen as a day for the kids to engage in fun and frolic. --
Iran
In Iran, Children's day is celebrated on 7 October (17 Mehr)
Ireland
In Ireland, Children's day is celebrated on 25th march.
Israel
In Israel, Children's Day is celebrated on October 4.
Japan
Japan's Children's Day (子供の日, kodomo no hi) is celebrated on May 5, a National Holiday since 1948. There is a long tradition, from the 8th century, to celebrate children's day twice a year; March 3 for girls and on May 5 for boys. On March 3, also known as the Doll Festival, Japanese people decorate their households with traditional Heian Period doll sets and plum blossom, and drink Amazake. On May 5, also known as 端午の節句 (tango-no sekku), they fly carp streamers outside, display Samurai dolls, and eat chimaki.
There were some who argued in 1948 that March 3 should also be a National Holiday.
Kazakhstan
Democratic People's Republic of Korea
North Korean Children's Day is celebrated on June 2 as the International Children's Day (국제 아동절). Before 1945, it was celebrated on May 1.
Republic of Korea
In South Korea, May 5 is officially recognized as Children's Day (어린이날). Parents often give presents to their children, as well as spend time with them. The children are taken on excursions to zoos, museums, and various venues of children-oriented entertainment.
From Jinju, many people gathered to promote and to improve the social status of children and encourage adults to teach awareness. The predominant figure, Bang Jeong Hwan (방정환) greatly contributed the enhancement of participation from the Korean intellectuals, while the Laborer's Day also tapped together and moved the day toward May 5. Bang Jeon Hwan first coined the modern Korean word for children, eorini (어린이), replacing the previous words aenom (애놈) and aesaekki (애새끼).[10] After the independence, the intention for respecting children came to revive from 1946. The children's welfare law written on the constitution officially registered May 5 as Children's Day in 1961.
Kosovo
In Kosovo, Children's day is celebrated on June 1 and it is associated with parents giving presents to their children, as well as parades organized by multiple cities and towns.
Laos
In Laos, Children's Day is celebrated on June 1.
Malaysia
In Malaysia, Children's Day is celebrated on the last Saturday of October annually. Primary schoolchildren normally go to school on the Friday before the event to celebrate Children's Day. The schools that are involved would also organize numerous activities for their pupils.
Myanmar
In Myanmar, Children's Day is celebrated on February 13. It honors Myanmar Independence Leader General Aung San ( Bogyoke Aung San )'s birthday.
Mexico
In Mexico, Children's Day is celebrated on April 30. It is also known as "El Día Del Niño".
Mongolia
In Mongolia, the International Children's Day is celebrated on June 1. It is also known as "Эх үрсийн баяр".
New Zealand
In New Zealand, Children's Day is typically celebrated on the first Sunday in March. It honours children as a taonga (Maori for treasure) and is a day families can relax and share in activities that honour this. This year, 2012, the focus is on peace and aroha (Maori for love). New Zealand has high rates of child abuse and family violence. The Government has recognised this as one of the most important issues for New Zealanders. An event such as Children's Day helps us to focus on the practice of sharing, loving and caring as well as honouring our tamariki (Maori for children).
Nigeria
Children's Day is celebrated on May 27 in Nigeria. It is a public holiday for Primary and Secondary school children. Depending on the state, a group of children are selected to march
Nicaragua
In Nicaragua the International Children's Day is celebrated on June 1.
Pakistan
In Islamic Republic of Pakistan, (in Arabic: يوم الطفل پاکِستان) Children's Day is celebrated twice a Year, June 1 and November 20. every day observed by Jaag Welfare Movement, Rahim Yar Khan (www.jaagwm.org) and UNICEF [11] and Ministry of Education.
Panama
In Panama, Children's Day or Kid's Day was formerly held on November 1, but was changed by Vivian Fernandez de Torrijos, the wife of President Martin Torrijos (2004–2009), to the third Sunday of July.[12]
Paraguay
In Paraguay, Children's Day is celebrated on August 16, day of the infamous Battle of Acosta Ñu, where 20,000 thousand men of the Brazilian Army crushed a Paraguayan battle made up of 3,500 children ages six to fifteen - even though Paraguay had been already completely defeated (see more in Paraguayan War). Children's Day is a national holiday, used to remember the atrocities the Brazilians committed during the five-year war.
Peru
According to Peruvian law in Peru, Children's Day (Día del Niño Peruano (Ley Nº 27666) , literally Peruvian Children's Day (Law Nº 27666)) is celebrated every third Sunday of August. On this day of the year, Peruvian children would typically be congratulated and would receive presents from their parents. Since it's celebrated on Sunday all special activities in school, such as field trips and the like are done the previous Friday. All major stores offer special discounts on toys, appliances, electronics, clothes, etc.
Poland
In Poland, Children's Day (Dzień Dziecka) is celebrated on June 1. The International Children's Day was introduced in Poland in 1952. It coincides with the beginning of summer and it is usually treated as a holiday, as it takes place near the end of the school year. Schools usually organize special activities for the day of the celebration, and the first week of June is a time of festivities organized in parks and entertainment centers for children. Parents usually buy small gifts for their children.
Portugal and former colonies
In Portugal (and also at some of its former colonies such as Guinea-Bissau, Macau, Cape Verde, East Timor, Angola and São Tomé and Príncipe), Children's Day is celebrated on June 1.
Romania
In Romania, Children's Day (Romanian: “Ziua Copilului”) is celebrated on June 1. On that day, children have free entrance to some museums, zoos etc. Various events are also organized.
Russian Federation
In Russia, Children's Day is celebrated on June 1.
Singapore
Traditionally, October 1 is the day which Singapore officially celebrates Children's Day, a similar event celebrated every year is Youth Day which is celebrated on the first Sunday of July every year. Kindergarten and primary school children in Singapore do not have to attend school on this day. From 2011, Children's Day will be celebrated on the first Friday of October. This also applies to teacher's day in September.
South Africa
In South Africa, Children's Day is celebrated on the first Saturday of November.[13]
South Sudan
In South Sudan, Children's Day is celebrated on December 23, the birthday of South Sudan's "greatest child" according to tribal mythology.
Slovakia
In Slovakia, the day is called International Children's Day (Medzinárodný deň detí) and is celebrated on June 1. Children get a free entrance to some attractions like zoos.[citation needed].
Spain
In Spain, this date is celebrated on the 2nd Sunday of May, and it's called "Día del niño"
Sri Lanka
In Sri Lanka, Children's Day is celebrated on October 1.
Sudan
In Sudan, Children's Day is celebrated on December 23, the birthday of North Sudan's "greatest child" according to tribal mythology.
Suriname
In Suriname, Children's Day is celebrated on December 5. It was known as "Sinterklaas" before. (Suriname was a Dutch colony and once it became independent of the Netherlands, "Sinterklaas", which is a Dutch Christmas celebration, was removed.)
Taiwan
Children's Day (ROC)
Traditional Chinese
婦女節、兒童節合併假期
Simplified Chinese
妇女节、儿童节合并假期
[show]Transcriptions
Mandarin
- Hanyu Pinyin
Fù nǚ jié , Értóng Jié hé bìng jià qī
- Wade–Giles
Funü-chieh, Erh T'ung-Chieh Heping Chia-ch'i
Min
- Hokkien POJ
Hū-lí-chiat, Jî-tông-chiat Haˈp-pèng Ká-kî
The Republic of China (Taiwan) designated April fourth as Children's Day (Chinese: 兒童節), pursuant to Article 5 of the Order to Implement Commemoration Days and Holidays.[14] The holiday dates back to 1931 and since then schools often hold special activities in order to celebrate the occasion. Because of pressure from parents that demanded to accompany their children in the celebration, the ROC government celebrated Women's Day together with Children's Day on April 4, 1991. Since then, April 4 has been known as "The Combined Holidays of Women's Day and Children's Day" (Chinese: 婦女節、兒童節合併假期). It has been a public holiday of the Republic of China since 2011.[15]
Thailand
Thailand National Children's Day (Thai: วันเด็กแห่งชาติ) is celebrated on the second Saturday in January. Known as “Wan Dek” in Thailand, Children’s Day is celebrated to give children the opportunity to have fun and to create awareness about their significant role towards the development of the country.
Usually, His Majesty the King gives advice addressing the children while the Supreme Monarch Patriarch of Thailand gives a moral teaching. The Prime Minister also usually gives each Children's Day a theme and a slogan.
Many Government offices are open to children and their family; this includes the Government House, the Parliament House Complex and various Military installations. These events may include a guided tour and an exhibition. A notable example is the guided tour at the Government House, where children have an opportunity to view the Prime Minister's office and sit at the bureau. The Royal Thai Air Force usually invites children to go and explore the aircraft and the Bangkok Bank distributes stationery, such as pens, pencils and books to every child that enters the bank as a community service. Many organizations from both government and commercial sectors have celebration activities for children. Children can enter zoos or ride buses for free.
There is a Thai saying that states, "Children are the future of the nation, if the children are intelligent, the country will be prosperous."
Trinidad and Tobago
International Men's Day on 19 November followed by Universal Children's Day on 20 November form a 48 hour celebration of men and children respectively in Trinidad and Tobago.[16]
Tunisia
Children's Day in Tunisia is celebrated on March 21 every year. It is a day in which Tunisians observe the rights of children and remind themselves that children are the future builders and developers of the country and the world.
Turkey
The Grand National Assembly of Turkey was established on 1920, April 23, and to commemorate the event, April 23 was proclaimed a national holiday in 1921. Since 1927[17] it has also become Children's Day (Turkish: Ulusal Egemenlik ve Çocuk Bayramı, literally "The Holiday of National Sovereignty and Children"), an official holiday dedicated to the children of Turkey and (from 1979 on) the world. The day is celebrated annually in Turkey with spectacular activities.
In addition to holding many domestic celebratory events such as stadium performances, Turkey also houses TRT International April 23 Children's Festival, where groups of children from other countries are invited to participate in the festivities while staying at Turkish families' homes. In some countries, Festivals are celebrated with children's of different ethnicities such as Italy.
Ukraine
Children's Day (Ukrainian: День захисту дітей, literally "day of child's protection") is celebrated in Ukraine on June 1. It was introduced in Ukraine in 2009.[citation needed]
United Kingdom
The United Kingdom is one of the few countries that does not honor this day. Many have said this reflects badly on the United Kingdom as to how much they actually value their children. Although Britain's former Prime Minister Gordon Brown has said: There is no positive need to the day, other than to add an unnecessary day off school or work. We have bigger things to think about.
United States of America
Children's Day observations in the United States predate both Mother's and Father's Day, though a permanent annual single Children's Day observation is not made at the national level.
In 1856, Rev. Charles H. Leonard, D.D., then pastor of the First Universalist Church of Chelsea, Mass., set apart a Sunday for the dedication of children to the Christian life, and for the re-dedication of parents and guardians to bringing-up their children in Christian nurture. This service was first observed the second Sunday in June.[18]
The Universalist Convention at Baltimore in September 1867, passed a resolution commending churches to set apart one Sunday in each year as Children's Day.[19]
The Methodist Episcopal Church at the Methodist Conference of 1868 recommended that second Sunday in June be annually observed as Children's Day.[19]
The General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church in 1883 designated "the second Sabbath in June as Children's Day."[20]
Also in 1883, the National Council of Congregational Churches and nearly all the state bodies of that denomination in the United States passed resolutions commending the observance of the day. About this time many other denominations adopted similar recommendations.[19]
Chase's Calendar of Events cites Children's Sunday and notes that The Commonwealth of Massachusetts issues an annual proclamation for the second Sunday in June.[21]
Numerous churches and denominations currently observe the second Sunday in June including the African Methodist Episcopal Church, African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church, and the Christian Methodist Episcopal Church.
Children & Youth Day in Hawaii started in 1994 when the Hawaii Legislature became the first to pass a law to recognize the first Sunday in October as "Children's Day". In 1997, the Legislature passed another landmark law designating the entire month of October as "Children and Youth Month".
Children's Day was proclaimed by President Bill Clinton to be held on October 11, 1998,[22] in response to a letter written by a six year old boy inquiring if he would make a Children's Day for him. "National Child's Day" was proclaimed by President George W. Bush as June 3, 2001 and in subsequent years on the first Sunday in June.[23] Nowhere in any of the proclamations did the President refer to the United Nations or the UN Resolution about Universal Child Day.
Since 2009, Illinois Governor Pat Quinn has issued proclamations proclaiming the second Sunday in June as Children's Day as had the previous governor in 2007 and 2008. The mayors of Aurora and Batavia, Illinois, also have issued proclamations.[24] Children's day for calendar year 2011 was observed on June 12. Its next observance is on June 10, 2012.
Uruguay
Children's Day in Uruguay is officially on January 6 but informally that date is known by Uruguayans as Epiphany, and one Sunday in August is commercially Children's Day. Usually parents and perhaps other relatives give their children presents on January 6 as well as in August. Sometimes adults also receive presents on January 6 but never in the Children's Day celebrated in August.
Japan's Children's Day (子供の日, kodomo no hi) is celebrated on May 5, a National Holiday since 1948. There is a long tradition, from the 8th century, to celebrate children's day twice a year; March 3 for girls and on May 5 for boys. On March 3, also known as the Doll Festival, Japanese people decorate their households with traditional Heian Period doll sets and plum blossom, and drink Amazake. On May 5, also known as 端午の節句 (tango-no sekku), they fly carp streamers outside, display Samurai dolls, and eat chimaki.
México
30 de abril
30 de abril

Los padres entregan algún presente a los niños. Aunque no es día de asueto, las escuelas realizan diversas actividades para conmemorar el día, tal como festivales o salidas a lugares de esparcimiento. Sin embargo, de acuerdo a una acta exhibida en una notaría pública en Ciudad Victoria, Tamaulipas, en México, el día del niño fue instaurado el 8 de mayo de 1916 en la ciudad de Tantoyuca, Veracruz.[7]*
es.wikipedia.org/w/index.php
30 de abril
Los padres entregan algún presente a los niños. Aunque no es día de asueto, las escuelas realizan diversas actividades para conmemorar el día, tal como festivales o salidas a lugares de esparcimiento. Sin embargo, de acuerdo a una acta exhibida en una notaría pública en Ciudad Victoria, Tamaulipas, en México, el día del niño fue instaurado el 8 de mayo de 1916 en la ciudad de Tantoyuca, Veracruz.[7]*
es.wikipedia.org/w/index.php
El Día del Niño y Niña oficial es el 20 de noviembre pero en cada país se celebra en un momento diferente.
El Día del Niño y Niña oficial es el 20 de noviembre pero en cada país se celebra en un momento diferente.
En esta oportunidad se acordó que cada país debería fijar una fecha para festejar el día del niño. El gobierno boliviano en 1955, durante la presidencia de Víctor Paz Estenssoro instituyó como "Día del niño" el 12 de abril.
Brasil
12 de octubre[4]
Bulgaria
1 de junio
Eslovaquia
1 de junio
Chile
Segundo domingo de agosto[5]
La fecha oficial es el tercer miércoles de octubre, pero se celebra de facto el segundo domingo de agosto.
China
1 de junio
Colombia
Último sábado de abril[6] [4]
Es llamado “Día de la niñez y la recreación” y fue promulgado en el año 2001 por el Congreso.[6]
Costa Rica
9 de septiembre
Se regalan juguetes a los niños y se respira espíritu de niño entre los adultos.
Cuba
Tercer domingo de julio
Ecuador
1 de junio
En Ecuador el 1 de junio de cada año, las instituciones educativas (escuelas y colegios), las organizaciones estatales, las organizaciones no gubernamentales y las organizaciones populares que trabajan en pro de la niñez y adolescencia, organizan actos en sus respectivos establecimientos, en los que luego de recordar y reflexionar acerca de los derechos de los niños, se los celebra con música, juegos, presentaciones artísticas y compartiendo dulces, entre otras iniciativas. (INTELIDER)
El Salvador
1 de octubre
España
1 de junio
Guatemala
1 de octubre
Honduras
10 de septiembre
Día del niño
Hungría
último domingo de mayo
Japón
5 de mayo
México
30 de abril
Los padres entregan algún presente a los niños. Aunque no es día de asueto, las escuelas realizan diversas actividades para conmemorar el día, tal como festivales o salidas a lugares de esparcimiento. Sin embargo, de acuerdo a una acta exhibida en una notaría pública en Ciudad Victoria, Tamaulipas, en México, el día del niño fue instaurado el 8 de mayo de 1916 en la ciudad de Tantoyuca, Veracruz.[7]
Nicaragua
1 de junio
Paraguay
16 de agosto
En este caso, dicha fecha tiene su origen en la batalla de Acosta Ñu, librada el 16 de agosto de 1869, durante la Guerra de la Triple Alianza. En dicha batalla, niños y adolescentes paraguayos combatieron precariamente armados contra las fuerzas invasoras brasileñas y fueron masacrados sin piedad. El día del niño es entonces un homenaje al extraordinario acto de heroísmo realizado por esos niños caídos en combate.[8]
Panamá
Tercer domingo de julio
Anteriormente era celebrado el 1 de noviembre, pero fue cambiado por la esposa del presidente Martín Torrijos (2004-2009), Vivian Fernández de Torrijos.
Perú
tercer domingo de agosto
Polonia
1 de junio
Portugal
1 de junio
Dia Mundial da Criança
Puerto Rico
2do domingo de agosto
Rumania
1 de junio
Sudáfrica
16 de junio
Turquía
23 de abril
Túnez
11 de enero
Uruguay
Segundo domingo de agosto
Con algunas excepciones, se celebra el tercer domingo de agosto.
Venezuela
Tercer domingo de julio
Brasil
12 de octubre[4]
Bulgaria
1 de junio
Eslovaquia
1 de junio
Chile
Segundo domingo de agosto[5]
La fecha oficial es el tercer miércoles de octubre, pero se celebra de facto el segundo domingo de agosto.
China
1 de junio
Colombia
Último sábado de abril[6] [4]
Es llamado “Día de la niñez y la recreación” y fue promulgado en el año 2001 por el Congreso.[6]
Costa Rica
9 de septiembre
Se regalan juguetes a los niños y se respira espíritu de niño entre los adultos.
Cuba
Tercer domingo de julio
Ecuador
1 de junio
En Ecuador el 1 de junio de cada año, las instituciones educativas (escuelas y colegios), las organizaciones estatales, las organizaciones no gubernamentales y las organizaciones populares que trabajan en pro de la niñez y adolescencia, organizan actos en sus respectivos establecimientos, en los que luego de recordar y reflexionar acerca de los derechos de los niños, se los celebra con música, juegos, presentaciones artísticas y compartiendo dulces, entre otras iniciativas. (INTELIDER)
El Salvador
1 de octubre
España
1 de junio
Guatemala
1 de octubre
Honduras
10 de septiembre
Día del niño
Hungría
último domingo de mayo
Japón
5 de mayo
México
30 de abril
Los padres entregan algún presente a los niños. Aunque no es día de asueto, las escuelas realizan diversas actividades para conmemorar el día, tal como festivales o salidas a lugares de esparcimiento. Sin embargo, de acuerdo a una acta exhibida en una notaría pública en Ciudad Victoria, Tamaulipas, en México, el día del niño fue instaurado el 8 de mayo de 1916 en la ciudad de Tantoyuca, Veracruz.[7]
Nicaragua
1 de junio
Paraguay
16 de agosto
En este caso, dicha fecha tiene su origen en la batalla de Acosta Ñu, librada el 16 de agosto de 1869, durante la Guerra de la Triple Alianza. En dicha batalla, niños y adolescentes paraguayos combatieron precariamente armados contra las fuerzas invasoras brasileñas y fueron masacrados sin piedad. El día del niño es entonces un homenaje al extraordinario acto de heroísmo realizado por esos niños caídos en combate.[8]
Panamá
Tercer domingo de julio
Anteriormente era celebrado el 1 de noviembre, pero fue cambiado por la esposa del presidente Martín Torrijos (2004-2009), Vivian Fernández de Torrijos.
Perú
tercer domingo de agosto
Polonia
1 de junio
Portugal
1 de junio
Dia Mundial da Criança
Puerto Rico
2do domingo de agosto
Rumania
1 de junio
Sudáfrica
16 de junio
Turquía
23 de abril
Túnez
11 de enero
Uruguay
Segundo domingo de agosto
Con algunas excepciones, se celebra el tercer domingo de agosto.
Venezuela
Tercer domingo de julio