Shocking moment Santa leaves kid in floods of tears

A SHOPPING mall Santa made a young boy cry by telling him he wouldn’t bring him a Nerf gun for Christmas.

The child's mom posted a video on Facebook of the heartbreaking grotto visit at the Harlem Irving Plaza in the Chicago suburb Norridge.

There is a happy ending to the story. I understand that the mall was informed of leftist Santa and he was immediately terminated. In addition a new Santa (straight from the North Pole -and the mall) visited the little boy's house and hand delivered a Nerf gun like the little boy wanted.
I believe the mother did the right thing by informing the mall of the Bad Santa's actions. Getting the Nerf gun delivered to the little boy's house was an unexpected bonus.
