People with Learning Disabilities Die at a Higher Rate in the UK, Due to COVID-19

COVID-19 patients with learning disabilities in the UK have been given "do not resuscitate" notices. A National Health Service report shows that COVID-19 was responsible for 65% of deaths of people with learning disabilities, that is six times higher than the general population. An urgent investigation is underway. Director of the Kairos Forum for Cognitively and Intellectually Disabled People, Cristina Gangemi, joins to discuss why the "do not resuscitate" notice was given to covid patients with disabilities in the UK. She explains whether the state can protect disabled people, especially during the pandemic. Gangemi shares the challenges she faces in protecting people with disabilities, in her line of work.