World Over - 2020-10-08 - Bill Donohue with Raymond Arroyo
BILL DONOHUE, president of The Catholic League talks about the campaigns of Trump and Biden and their outreach to Catholic voters, the upcoming Senate confirmation hearing for Amy Coney Barrett's nomination to the US Supreme Court and more.