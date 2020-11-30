Saint Andrew "Let us praise Andrew, the herald of God, / the namesake of courage, / the first-called of the Saviour’s disciples / and the brother of Peter. / As he once called to his brother, he … More

"Let us praise Andrew, the herald of God, / the namesake of courage, / the first-called of the Saviour’s disciples / and the brother of Peter. / As he once called to his brother, he now cries out to us: / “Come, for we have found the One whom the world desires!”" Stained glass window in Marylebone parish church, London.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr