Read the testimony of Leslie: "I ABORTED my baby at 17"

"Not even one week after I found out I was pregnant, I was rushed into a Planned Parenthood center and laid there listening as my baby was chopped to pieces by a vacuum crushing machine. A sound that I have NEVER been able to forget.I fell into deep depression. Started doing drugs, seeing demons in shadows and hearing voices of people talking horrible about me. Then I got dragged away from the drugs by the grace of God as I was just skin a bones and had nothing left to me, by joining the Navy, my so called fresh start.Nope not really a fresh start, just a new way of self sabotage. In the Navy I stared drinking heavily, every night of the week in fact. I had to go for a month of inpatient rehab or get kicked out dishonorably. I thought the doctors were crazy telling me something was wrong with me that made me drink so much. Like I had some kind of past trauma I did not know about. I seriously thought I just really liked to party a lot and the doctors were just in my way. My shame of the abortion was hidden deep inside and I never spoke about it to anyone. I was black out drunk most the time when I was off duty. I had no idea were I was or what was going on. I was driving drunk nightly and thankfully I did not Kill anyone. I was spending every dime I made to numb the pain I felt and was lucky I did not fall into much deeper debt. My home was in loud bars doing shots and dancing myself into a stupor.10 years later I get pregnant again and I instantly made an appointment to get another abortion, as that is what I had learned to do. Sitting in the Planned Parenthood they called my name to go back and listen again as they chop up another one of my babies. But something told me to get up and walk out of the clinic, so I got up and walked out of the clinic. I did not know what I was going to do with a baby, I just knew I was not going to kill it. That was the BEST decision of my entire life and it was not even mine as I would have destroyed the blessing I was given. I was blessed with my amazing son shortly after Having him alone did not instantly set me free, but because I walked out of the baby butchering clinic with my baby I was lead to my dear friend which started me in my journey of being saved by the grace of God.It took a long time for me to actually figure out we’re all my self sabotage was coming from. It took me a long time to even talk about having an abortion. Once I decided to finally work on me is when I discovered all my wild impulses started after my abortion when I was 17. After that day I was never the same. It changed me for the worse for many years. Yes I was alive but I was dead inside. That day I had an abortion not only did it suck out and destroy my baby but it sucked out my souls and spirit to live.Don’t do what I did. Don’t just BLINDLY follow your parents or your friends who tell you to just abort YOUR baby. Don’t just think that you will not have any consequences and will move on with your life like nothing happened. Your parents and friends think they know what’s is best for you but they don’t. They have no idea the HELL they are bringing into you life by asking you to abort you baby.If you did have an abortion I want you to KNOW you can be saved you can be forgiven. God saved me. I would be more then willing to talk to you and guide you to the forgiveness that is essential for you to heal.If you are thinking of getting an abortion please go in and get a free ultrasound at a PreBorn pregnancy center in your area. See that it is not just a blob of cells, see that is an actual baby with an actual heartbeat. See that it is a living growing baby. Don’t let anyone force you or drag you into doing something you don’t want to do. They make it all sound so quick and simple. It’s not. It took me 20 yeas to forgive myself from what happened that day."