Honoree of the International Women of Courage Awards, Sr. Alicia Vacas Moro, Discusses Her Work

Earlier this week, the U.S. State Department held a ceremony for the winners of the 15th Annual International Women of Courage Awards. Among the honorees was Sister Alicia Vacas Moro, a religious sister and a registered nurse who provided health care at the epicenter of the pandemic in Bergamo, Italy, where her congregation lost ten sisters. Sr. Alicia is currently the regional coordinator for the Comboni Missionary Sisters in the Middle East, where they help to aid refugees, asylum seekers and victims of human trafficking in that region. She was one of fifteen recipients of the International Women of Courage Award. Sr. Alicia joins to tell us what her reaction was when she found out she was being honored with the award. With it being over a year since the coronavirus pandemic hit Italy, the religious sister shares what it was like there during that time and what life was like for her taking care for those ill with the virus. She explains what kept her going after ten members of her order died from COVID-19. Sr. Alicia discusses her work in the Middle East and why it is important to her. She also gives a message to people who might be losing hope amid the COVID pandemic.