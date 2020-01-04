Trump rallies evangelical supporters: "We have God on our side"

President Trump rallied evangelical supporters in Miami on Friday, positioning himself as a champion of religious communities while ripping his Democratic opponents as “radical” leftists pursuing an “extreme, anti-religious and socialist” agenda.
“Evangelicals, Christians of every denomination and believers of every faith, have never had a greater champion in the White House — not even close — than you have right now,” Trump said at a campaign event launching his “Evangelicals for Trump” coalition Friday evening.
“Together, we’re not only are we defending our Constitutional rights, we’re also defending religion itself, which is under siege,” Trump said. “Every Democrat candidate running for president is trying to punish religious believers and silence our churches and our pastors.”
The event at King Jesus Ministry in Florida came weeks after Christianity Today, a leading evangelical magazine, called for Trump’s impeachment and removal from office, sparking a fierce response from the president and his allies.
A number of prominent evangelicals publicly voiced their support for Trump after the Christianity Today piece, which was penned by now outgoing editor-in-chief Mark Galli, while the president's support among the key voter bloc has shown no signs of wavering.
Trump enjoys strong support among white evangelicals, winning more than 80 percent of voters belonging to the group during the 2016 presidential election.
In his address Friday, Trump hearkened back to his support among evangelicals during 2016, predicting he would “blow those numbers away in 2020.” He urged supporters to “get out and vote” in November, a comment that ushered in chants of “four more years” from the crowd.
“I do really believe we have God on our side,” Trump said of his first presidential campaign. “Or there would have been no way we could have won.”
