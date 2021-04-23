Blasphemy at the Vienna cathedral. Pigs symbolize unclean demons. Who has them?

A group of satanists under the guise of animal protection made a mockery of the Way of the Cross at the Vienna cathedral this Easter. The cross was carried by a person with a pig’s head. What would be the reaction of the Muslim community if Muhammad were degraded in such way outside a mosque? The participants would probably not survive.



The brutal blasphemy at the Vienna cathedral on the most important Christian holiday should provoke a wave of protests throughout Catholic Austria! Cardinal Schönborn, along with the Vatican, should demand just punishment for insulting religious sentiment! They should then also hold penitential devotions and processions to atone for such unprecedented blasphemy! Why did they not? The scene at the Vienna cathedral was actually a picture of the prelates who represent Christ before the people but are in fact amoral apostates with the spirit of an unclean pig! Jesus cast out unclean spirits. The Vatican homosexual network, on the other hand, massively infects the Church and society with these demons. That is why God’s name is in disgrace and Catholics are in spiritual blindness! Hidden satanists within the Church abolish God’s laws and establish new immoral commandments to drag souls to hell.



It should be noted that the Vatican is occupied by an amoral Bergoglian sect. Card. Schönborn, Card. Gregory, Card. Marx and most of the German episcopate play a major role in it together with Bergoglio.



In 2018, Abp. C. M. Viganò made a public call on Bergoglio to resign and thus to set an example to the entire homosexual network. In 2019, Bergoglio enthroned the unclean Pachamama demon, and in 2020 he even publicly promoted the legalization of sodomite unions. The legalization of sodomy has elevated the pig, the symbol of uncleanness, to a new cult of god along with the golden calf. This is the height of blasphemy and apostasy!



Unclean demons, who settled in the Vienna cathedral during Schönborn’s sodomite events, now came out and ran wild outside the cathedral. The only thing missing was a note “Schönborn” pinned on the back of the actor with a pig’s head. The pig’s head fully expresses the unclean demon that morally defiles the Church through him.



It is no coincidence that a few days before this blasphemous scene, Schönborn and 350 priests publicly opposed the orthodox teachings of the Church. Schönborn brazenly said that he would continue to bless sodomites. He made it clear that he would not adhere to the teachings and principles based on the Gospel of Christ, but that he would do the exact opposite. He thus rebelled against Christ and His Gospel. For this public promotion of a false gospel, he brought God’s anathema on himself. The Bible warns: “If anyone preaches any other gospel, even if it is an angel from heaven, let him be accursed – anathema.” (Gal 1:8) By his statement, Schönborn publicly expelled himself from the Catholic Church. The believers must not obey this heretic and Judas anymore, even if he continues to occupy the highest office.



In Germany at the same time, 2,000 priests (cf. Mk 5, unclean demons in 2,000 pigs in the region of the Gerasenes) signed a letter, committing themselves to continue to “bless” sodomite unions. It is clear that every priest who signed it has a pig’s head and pronounced an excommunication against himself – expulsion from the Church . If he persists in this impenitence and rebellion against God even at the hour of death, he will be eternally condemned to hell . If any of the priests remains in conscious unity with Schönborn, the German bishops or other promoters of sodomy, he brings the same curse on himself.



The Apostle Peter warns against sodomy: “Their condemnation has long been hanging over them, and their destruction has not been sleeping. … He condemned the cities of Sodom and Gomorrah by burning them to ashes, and made them an example of what is going to happen even to the ungodly clergy… These false teachers are like unthinking animals, creatures of instinct (swine), born to be caught and destroyed … and will utterly perish in their own corruption. … A washed pig returns to the mud.” (2Pet 2)



Jesus exhorts us: “Do not cast your pearls before (clerical) swine, lest they trample them under their feet, and turn and tear you in pieces.” (Mt 7:6) We need to know that.



+ Elijah



Patriarch of the BCP

9 April 2021