Cardinal Burke: Francis Causes Error And Confusion

Francis’ endorsement of gay unions causes bewilderment, confusion and error, and is contrary to the teaching of Scripture and Tradition, Cardinal Raymond Burke writes in an October 22 statement.He qualifies Francis’ heresy as “simple private opinion” which doesn't correspond to the Church's constant teaching, and underlines that the Bible qualifies homosexual acts as a “grave depravity,” contrary to natural law, and intrinsically disordered.Burke rejects Francis' purported homosex “right” to having a "family" because there cannot be a conjugal union between homosexuals.“The right to form a family is not a private right to vindicate but must correspond to the plan of the Creator Who has willed the human being in sexual difference," Burke explains.The turmoil, confusion, and error which Francis caused among the faithful is for Burke "equally sad and concerning" as the scandal he produced by giving the "totally false" impression that the Church has had a change of course.