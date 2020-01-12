Quotes From Benedict XVI's New Book: “Small Exception From Celibacy Is A Lie”

Benedict XVI and Cardinal Sarah write in their new book about celibacy (source: LeFigaro.fr):

“Nowadays, it is too easily asserted that celibacy would only be the consequence of a contempt for corporeality and sexuality: Such a judgment is wrong.”“Without renouncing material goods, there can be no priesthood. The call to follow Jesus is not possible without this sign of freedom and without renouncing all compromises. Celibacy has a great significance as renouncing an earthly family life.”“Priestly celibacy rightly understood is a liberation, although at times it is a trial. It allows the priest to establish himself in all coherence in his identity as bridegroom of the Church.”“The ordination of married men, even if they were permanent deacons, is not an exception, but a breach, a wound in the coherence of the priesthood. To speak of an exception would be an abuse of language or a lie.”“It is urgent and necessary, that all - bishops, priests and laity - no longer allow themselves to be impressed by bad arguments, staged theatre, diabolical lies, and fashionable errors that want to devalue priestly celibacy.”“The possibility of ordaining married men would represent a pastoral catastrophe, an ecclesiological confusion and an obscuring of the understanding of the priesthood.”