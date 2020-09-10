Clicks107

Priests on floating tiki bar rescue man in Lake George

Seidenspinner
Jimmy MacDonald of Albany had been sober for seven years when he was rescued by a floating tiki bar on Lake George.
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

it.news and 7 other users link to it
it.news mentioned this post in Preti e seminaristi salvano uomo a rischio di affogare (video)
lv.news mentioned this post in Priesteri un semināri izglābj slīkstošo (video)
ms.news mentioned this post in Paderi Dan Ahli Seminari Menyelamatkan Lelaki Yang Lemas (Video)
lt.news mentioned this post in Kunigai ir seminaristai išgelbėjo skęstantįjį (vaizdo įrašas)
ar.news mentioned this post in قساوسة وطلاب دينيون ينقذون رجلا غريقا (فيديو)
es.news mentioned this post in Sacerdotes y seminaristas salvan a hombre que se está ahogando (Vídeo)
de.news mentioned this post in Priester und Seminaristen retten Ertrinkenden (Video)
en.news mentioned this post in Priests and Seminarians Save Drowning Man (Video)
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up