For Assumption: Hindu Prayer And Dances In Italian Cathedral (Video)

Naples Cardinal Crescenzio Sepe, 77, Italy, presided Assumption in his Cathedral with Hindu prayers and dances, Repubblica.it reported (August 15).
Unlike those in the pews, the dancers didn’t wear face masks. The inter-religious scandal was attended by both Naples auxiliary bishops Lucio Lemmo, 74, and Gennaro Acampa, 75.
On Christmas 2018, Sepe transformed one of his churches into a restaurant.
Whats next for these idiots? Do the insults of God ever end?