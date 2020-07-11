« NO ONE IS DEAD OF THE CORONAVIRUS! » Interview of Dr. Stoian ALEXOV - May 13, 2020 (English transcript in descpriptive)

Interview of Dr. Stoian Alexov, president of the Bulgarian Pathology Association, by Dr. Stoycho Katsarov, chair of the Centre of protection of citizens’ rights, regarding the European Society of … More

The English transcript is here :

- Dr. Katsarov: I’m talking to Dr. Stoian Alexov, who’s the president of the Bulgarian Pathology Association. He participated in an international webinar on the topic of the coronavirus infection and the point of view of pathologists from different countries in Europe.

Based on that webinar, what are the main conclusions you come up with?



- Dr. Alexov:

The good thing is that the webinar was organized by the European Society of Pathology, and in the webinar were multiple participants from Italy, Spain, Germany, Sweden. Many questions were asked. And the main question was, what is happening with the coronavirus infection – not pandemic.

The main conclusion was that the autopsies that were conducted in Germany, Italy, Spain, France and Sweden do not conclude that the virus is deadly.

- Dr. Katsarov: What are the specifics of the clinical picture from the histology of the coronavirus that makes it different from the seasonal flus and other respiratory diseases?



- Dr. Alexov:

I asked, ‘Is there a difference in the autopsy of a person who died from the coronavirus and of another person who died from the seasonal flu?’ And Dr. Moch answered that to this point from what he has seen in the autopsies there is no difference in the pathology of the person who died from coronavirus and someone who died from seasonal flu. [NOTE: DR. MOCH DIDN’T SAY THAT. HE SIMPLY SAID IT’S A GOOD QUESTION.]

The two doctors from Italy asked if there is a specific monoclonal antibody which we can use in our pathology work to prove that the coronavirus [is present]. Is there such an antibody that’s been isolated? [Dr. Moch answered that] such a monoclonal antibody hasn’t been isolated -- they don’t know of the existence of such an antibody at the moment.



The second question is, is there a different monoclonal antibody that we can use to diagnose a coronavirus infection when we do a biopsy?



And for both questions they answered no, there is no such antibody that we can use to prove coronavirus is present in a biopsy or in autopsy tissue.

She asked the same question about this antibody to experts from Italy and Spain. They replied that there’s no such monoclonal antibodies. What all the pathologists said is that there’s no one who has died from the coronavirus.

When we say that the patient died because of the coronavirus, we mean that the coronavirus led to interstitial pneumonia, afterwards leading to the death of the person, with no other diseases in other organs and in other systems. But such facts haven’t been found; nobody has reported this.

It’s the first time in my practice – I’ve been practising for 30 years as a doctor – that the WHO is announcing a pandemic before it has facts to support this. They didn’t not announce an epidemic but instead a pandemic. Pandemic means that people will die from the coronavirus. I don’t know why many governments and country leaders are saying that people are going to die from it.

- Dr. Katsarov: Are you saying that the information was presented in a manipulative way?



- Dr. Alexov:

Yes, an absolutely manipulated way. Misrepresented.

The real term we use is that the people in Italy and France and in Spain are dying with the coronavirus -- not from the coronavirus -- on the top of their very poor clinical picture from their illness [i.e., they had serious comorbid disease(s)].

- Dr. Katsarov: Can we do this comparison: if in Bulgaria we have 200,000-300,000 people who get sick from the seasonal flu every year -- and if we know that some of them will die because of different reasons, can we just say they died from the seasonal flu?



- Dr. Alexov:

No – in many cases the people who die from the seasonal flu also include young people. Which is the big difference. The difference from the coronavirus pandemic is we haven’t yet had young people dying. Which is a big difference. Because [with the seasonal flu] we can find one virus which can cause a young person to die with no other illness present. And it’s different than saying that somebody died from the coronavirus who has a [cardiac] infarct and with [two other diseases].

the coronavirus infection is an infection that does not lead to death. And the flu can lead to death.



- Dr. Katsarov: What I have in mind is if a person has a heart attack and a flu we can either say that he died from a heart attack or we can say he died from the flu; that’s what’s happening now with the coronavirus.



- Dr. Alexov:

Yes, exactly.



At the moment it’s a total resistance of the pathologists in Europe, in China, as well as in Australia and in Canada [because] the pathologists have been pushed and pressured: if the patient has a coronavirus, the reason for the death is to be written that it’s nothing else but the coronavirus. That’s quite stressful for us,

And another pathologist 100 years from now is going to say, ‘Hey, those pathologists didn’t know what they were doing!’ So we need to be really strict with our diagnoses, because they could be proven [or disproven], and they could be checked again later.

now there is the WHO that doesn’t want us to do autopsies

- Dr. Katsarov: Is this the reason that in Bulgaria we’re not doing the autopsies?



- Dr. Alexov:

Yes. We’re required to follow the WHO. And I’m really sad that we need to follow those instructions without even thinking about them.



But in Germany, France, Italy and England they’re starting to think that we shouldn’t follow the WHO so strictly, and when we’re writing the reason for death we should have the pathology [results to back that up] and we should follow the protocol. [That’s because] when we say something we need to be able to prove it.

- Dr. Katsarov: In the media, there’s information that the WHO is giving instructions to all the health organizations, and in this information the instructions are that every person who has a positive PCR test is to be counted [as having the coronavirus]. And if that person dies from something, it’s to be written that they died from the coronavirus. That’s a directive that came from the WHO, which proves what you’re saying. I don’t know if this had some specific goal. But even if the goal had a good rationale, the way it’s been done it’s a source of panic, it’s a source of stress, to the whole world. Because all the people, when they’re pronounced to have died because of the coronavirus, that changes the character of the infection, which is really scary; the people are afraid. And in reality there’s not such a high [death rate from it].



- Dr. Alexov:

My opinion about that, and I will sign under what I’m saying, is that the World Health Organization is creating worldwide chaos, with no real facts behind what they’re saying.

But [as] a pathologist, which is my personal specialty, I work with proofs -- material proofs -- and I’m asking the World Health Organization: where are your proofs?

At the moment, we are talking about 70,000 people [worldwide] who have died [from the coronavirus] who are over the age of 70. And here I’m asking why we didn’t try to do the autopsies of those people to see exactly why they died. And why do we say it’s the coronavirus? Did they die from or did they die with the coronavirus?

- Dr. Katsarov: So your opinion is that they need to do research and they need to take in[to account] the pathology?



- Dr. Alexov:

Yes, of course! We’re missing the main points.

And again I won’t talk specifically about a pandemic, because I believe we don’t have the facts necessary to call it a pandemic. I think it’s not reasonable that the World Health Organization is still saying ‘pandemic’ - it’s an epidemic. I haven’t seen such an ‘advertisement’ for a virus [before].

- Dr. Katsarov: I don’t know whether that is lack of professionalism, or there are different goals, but obviously there’s some controversy about the behaviour and the facts.

I want to wrap up with [the observation that] there’s a whole concentration of attention, and a building up of this attention into a panic, which will really impact the people who don’t have the coronavirus but have got different chronic diseases, different people who need medical care, who are like other victims from the whole [healthcare] resources that are focused [instead] on the coronavirus. These people are afraid to go visit the doctor. [And] the health authorities don’t allow visits to GPs. I think this could be as serious a problem later on as the real coronavirus: the number of people who need a doctor’s attention and aren’t getting it could build up and become an even bigger problem. In other words, I think more people possibly will die from their chronic diseases in the near future, because the chronic diseases aren’t being taken of care of compared with the coronavirus.



- Dr. Alexov:

this is 200%, you’re right. And I can say that’s for sure, because all of us who are working in oncology, we know that stress significantly suppresses the immune system, so I can really claim 200% that all the chronic diseases will be more severe and more acute per se. Specifically in situ carcinoma, over 50% of these are going to become invasive. So I will say that this epidemic isn’t so much an epidemic of the virus, but it’s an epidemic of giving people a lot of fear and stress. Because the people aren’t like me and other pathologists who understand that the coronavirus is nothing serious. The people are afraid of it.

- Dr. Katsarov: How has your work changed because of the coronavirus?

- Dr. Katsarov: I will just tell you now that your job as a pathologist is like the supreme court: you’re giving the cause of death after they die. Specifically for cancer -- if it’s cancer or it’s not cancer. Same with biopsies, you’re the supreme court. For all the different tests, the people are waiting for the pathologists to say whether they have cancer or not. Specifically for cancer, same for the in-situ-mass biopsies and Pap tests: what’s the pathology? And if your job is 90% down, this means you’re not getting those tests from the people. This means the people don’t have their proper diagnosis. And this means that this disease is developing without being [diagnosed and treated].



- Dr. Alexov:

when we tell a woman that they have to have a Pap test every three months and they haven’t done it for six months, if that patient had a risk of developing cancer, those six months could be crucial to the development. Which means that instead of spending $5 to test the problem and to start treating it early, the problem is getting worse and we’ll need to treat it later with hundreds of dollars.



It’s a similar thing when we’re not doing autopsies for the coronavirus: it’s as if somebody goes to the supreme court and that person was shot ten times, but the supreme court says, ‘Well, maybe out of those 10 times one time he shot himself, so we’ll consider it to be a suicide.’

After the coronavirus [has subsided] there’ll be a lot of people who will have lost trust in the medical profession. We can’t measure that, but it’ll be a big problem.



I want also to add about the pandemic that we need to have people’s trust. Because in my opinion the coronavirus infection isn’t that dangerous, and how are the people going to have trust in me doing cancer pathology, much of which is related to viruses as well? But nobody is talking about that, and nobody is...

- Dr. Katsarov: What you’re saying is that the reaction to this infection is disproportionate, and that this amount of panic isn’t necessary. And maybe another risk is that after a year or two there’ll be a really dangerous infection, but the people won’t trust us and won’t believe us if we’re saying that it’s really [dangerous].



- Dr. Alexov:

We need to see exactly how the law will deal with immunization and that vaccine that we’re all talking about, because I’m certain it’s not possible to create a vaccine against COVID.



I’m not sure what exactly Bill Gates is doing with his laboratories – is it really a vaccine he’s producing, or something else? [joking/laughs] But we need to leave this question to the internal agencies, FBI and ... Okay, let’s stick to talking about medicine, and the conspiracy theories are conspiracy theories. We don’t know what we’re going to learn.

- Dr. Katsarov: I want to say thank you for this conversation.



- Dr. Alexov:

no one has died from the coronavirus. The people are dying with coronavirus, not from. There is no need for [either the term] pandemic or epidemic. Italy, Spain, France, Germany and Sweden -- this is what my colleagues from all those countries said.

PDF :

>>>

>>>

>>>

>>>

>>>

>>>

>>>