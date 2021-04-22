It's been a remarkable few days here in Germany with the two biggest parties announcing their candidates to replace Angela Merkel when she steps down after September's national election. For merkel'… More

It's been a remarkable few days here in Germany with the two biggest parties announcing their candidates to replace Angela Merkel when she steps down after September's national election. For merkel's conservative Christian Democrats, it's Armin Laschet, chief minister of the large state of North Rhine-Westphalia. But after an acrimonious campaign battle against rival Markus Söder, Laschet's priority will be to re-unite his party. The Greens, meanwhile, have chosen co-leader Annalena Baerbock as their challenger for the chancellorship. She has no experience in government. But she's promising a radical rethink in German politics, focusing on issues like global warming. So, here on TO THE POINT, we ask: After Merkel: Who's going to be Germany's next chancellor? DW