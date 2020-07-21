Fr. Longenecker against Catholics who receive Communion on tongue kneeling

What's in the heart is reflected externally by ones actions, so if one doesn't have enough reverence, for God to acknowledge that one should receive the Body Blood Soul and Divinity of Jesus Christ in the Eucharist on the tongue, because their hands are not consecrated to touch the Eucharist, then they will exhibit a less reverence of how to receive The Body Blood Soul and Divinity of Jesus … More

What's in the heart is reflected externally by ones actions, so if one doesn't have enough reverence, for God to acknowledge that one should receive the Body Blood Soul and Divinity of Jesus Christ in the Eucharist on the tongue, because their hands are not consecrated to touch the Eucharist, then they will exhibit a less reverence of how to receive The Body Blood Soul and Divinity of Jesus Christ in the Eucharist that being in the hand.