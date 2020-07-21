Clicks66
Fr. Longenecker against Catholics who receive Communion on tongue kneeling
On July 19, convert and married priest Fr. Longenecker tweeted an accusation against Catholics. He begins by setting up an alternative: “Which is better?” It may turn out that neither option is good,…More
He begins by setting up an alternative: “Which is better?” It may turn out that neither option is good, as if one were to say: “Which is better? Dying by cyanide or dying by firing squad?”
What's in the heart is reflected externally by ones actions, so if one doesn't have enough reverence, for God to acknowledge that one should receive the Body Blood Soul and Divinity of Jesus Christ in the Eucharist on the tongue, because their hands are not consecrated to touch the Eucharist, then they will exhibit a less reverence of how to receive The Body Blood Soul and Divinity of Jesus Christ in the Eucharist that being in the hand.
I disagree. I believe what's in the heart matters. And if on the tongue is what your prefer, if that's great. If however, your stupid priest won't give you communion that way, say a little prayer for him, and yourself, and take it in the hand. Receiving Christ reverently is most important.
Even Longenecker doesn't get it.
