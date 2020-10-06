Home
Mass For Shut Ins 28th Sunday in Ordinary Time October 11, 2020
fatherjeffrey
1 hour ago
Mass For Shut Ins for the 28th Sunday in Ordinary Time October 11, 2020. Fr. Jim Korda, celebrant; Ron Puhalla, lector/cantor.
