The Inaugural Soundtrack When was "Hail to the Chief" first played for the President? Who is the only President Sousa composed a march for? Why is "Hail Columbia" played for the Vice President? …More
The Inaugural Soundtrack

When was "Hail to the Chief" first played for the President? Who is the only President Sousa composed a march for? Why is "Hail Columbia" played for the Vice President? Join the Marine Band for a concert about its role in providing the soundtrack for the Presidential Inauguration since 1801.
