The Inaugural Soundtrack

When was "Hail to the Chief" first played for the President? Who is the only President Sousa composed a march for? Why is "Hail Columbia" played for the Vice President? Join the Marine Band for a concert about its role in providing the soundtrack for the Presidential Inauguration since 1801.