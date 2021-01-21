Clicks5
The Inaugural Soundtrack
When was "Hail to the Chief" first played for the President? Who is the only President Sousa composed a march for? Why is "Hail Columbia" played for the Vice President? Join the Marine Band for a concert about its role in providing the soundtrack for the Presidential Inauguration since 1801.
