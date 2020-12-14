Francis' Words and Deeds: “Beauty Appears in The Christmas Crèche” - Really?

“When truth and beauty are transmitted in art, this fills the heart with joy and hope,” Francis told a group of artists on December 12.
He was talking in front of a weird painting representing a “Cosmic Embrace.” Francis explained that an artist needs “pure and dispassionate hands, capable of transmitting truth and beauty" which appears "in the lowliness of the Christmas crèche.”
In sharp contrast to these claims, the Vatican unveiled on December 11 on Saint Peter's Square the ugliest Nativity Scene ever.
