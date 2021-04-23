Legionaries of Christ Present Report in Steps to "Truth, Justice, and Healing" | EWTN News Nightly Pope Francis met with the head of the Legionaries of Christ, a religious congregation of over a … More





Pope Francis met with the head of the Legionaries of Christ, a religious congregation of over a thousand priests in 21 countries, founded 80 years ago in Mexico. The General Director of the Legion, Father John Connor, had one on one time with the Holy Father, exactly one month after the Legion presented their sexual abuse report. The Congregation is in the process of an ongoing reform. Fr. John Connor joins to tell us about his meeting with Pope Francis and what the Holy Father's most important message was to Fr. John and the Legionaries. With part of their meeting being about the abuse report, Fr. John gives us an update on that process and where it stands now. The general director of the Legion shares what's next for them and whether he is optimistic for what the future holds. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly