Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint John 1,43-51. Jesus decided to go to Galilee, and he found Philip. And Jesus said to him, "Follow me." Now Philip was from Bethsaida, the town of Andrew… More

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint John 1,43-51.

Jesus decided to go to Galilee, and he found Philip. And Jesus said to him, "Follow me."

Now Philip was from Bethsaida, the town of Andrew and Peter.

Philip found Nathanael and told him, "We have found the one about whom Moses wrote in the law, and also the prophets, Jesus, son of Joseph, from Nazareth."

But Nathanael said to him, "Can anything good come from Nazareth?" Philip said to him, "Come and see."

Jesus saw Nathanael coming toward him and said of him, "Here is a true Israelite. There is no duplicity in him."

Nathanael said to him, "How do you know me?" Jesus answered and said to him, "Before Philip called you, I saw you under the fig tree."

Nathanael answered him, "Rabbi, you are the Son of God; you are the King of Israel."

Jesus answered and said to him, "Do you believe because I told you that I saw you under the fig tree? You will see greater things than this."

And he said to him, "Amen, amen, I say to you, you will see the sky opened and the angels of God ascending and descending on the Son of Man."

Copyright © Confraternity of Christian Doctrine, USCCB

Saint John Chrysostom (c.345-407)

priest at Antioch then Bishop of Constantinople, Doctor of the Church

Sermons on Saint Matthew's gospel, no. 49, 1-3

The multiplication of the loaves

Let us take note of the disciples' trusting abandonment to God's providence in life's greatest necessities and their disdain for a life of luxury: there were twelve of them and they only had five loaves and two fish. They were not bothered by bodily things but dedicated all their zeal to the things of the soul. Moreover they did not keep these provisions for themselves: they handed them over to the Savior at once when he asked them for them. Let us learn from this example to share what we have with those in need, even if we only have a little. When Jesus asks them to bring the five loaves, they don't say: “What will there be for us later on? Where will we find what is necessary for our own needs?” They obey promptly (…)

Taking the loaves, then, the Lord broke them and entrusted the honor of distributing them to the disciples. He did not just want to honor them by this holy service but desired them to take part in the miracle so as to be wholly convinced witnesses to it and not forget what had taken place under their own eyes (…). It is through them that he made the people sit down and that he distributed the bread so that each one of them might bear witness to the miracle accomplished at their hands (…)

Everything in this event – the desert place, the bare ground, the small supply of bread and fish, the distribution of these same things to everyone without distinction, each one of them having the same as their neighbor – all this teaches us humility, frugality and fraternal charity. To love one another equally, to place everything in common amongst those who are serving the same God: this is what our Savior is teaching us here.