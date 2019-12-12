Music found in the Mantle of Our Lady of Guadalupe

The researcher Fernando Ojeda made a scientific study on the position of the stars and the flowers in the mantle of the image of Our Lady of Guadalupe, finding a certain musical pattern, by the way … More

The researcher Fernando Ojeda made a scientific study on the position of the stars and the flowers in the mantle of the image of Our Lady of Guadalupe, finding a certain musical pattern, by the way in which these are accommodated and distributed on the mantle, as if it were a musical score.



The music that you are going to listen to next is the same one that has been found in the mantle, but to which some arrangements have been made, in order to enhance its beauty and in which several instruments participate.