"A sudden destruction" 1 Thessalonians 5

One can understand how Bretton Woods allowed first the dollar to replace gold in the world economy. Then, Nixon suppressed the "gold standard exchange" in order to avoid the bankruptcy of the USA and it allowed the revolution in the Catholic Church to be continued still today. Through this debt and the paper-money, the faithful Catholics have not realized for most of them that they were being deprived of their faith...



