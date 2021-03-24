 Gloria.tv's Secret Lenten Message: Forget About the Many
The Crash that Changed His Life | EWTN News In Depth March 19, 2021 "That's it, I'm dead." Dillon Beaston thought religion was a fairytale until surviving a deadly helicopter crash and crying out …More
"That's it, I'm dead." Dillon Beaston thought religion was a fairytale until surviving a deadly helicopter crash and crying out to God. He now says his faith has changed his life. Colm Flynn talks to Dillon from Melbourne, Australia for this beautiful EWTN News In Depth story!
