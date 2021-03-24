The Crash that Changed His Life | EWTN News In Depth March 19, 2021 "That's it, I'm dead." Dillon Beaston thought religion was a fairytale until surviving a deadly helicopter crash and crying out … More

The Crash that Changed His Life | EWTN News In Depth March 19, 2021



"That's it, I'm dead." Dillon Beaston thought religion was a fairytale until surviving a deadly helicopter crash and crying out to God. He now says his faith has changed his life. Colm Flynn talks to Dillon from Melbourne, Australia for this beautiful EWTN News In Depth story!